Kim Kardashian was gifted a lock of Marilyn Monroe’s hair before Met Gala
Kardashian wore the late star’s dress to the event
While it’s now well-documented that Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s JFK dress to the Met Gala on Monday night, it’s been revealed that the reality star now also owns a lock of the late actor’s hair.
In a video shared on the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Instagram page, Kardashian is seen receiving that lock in a small box.
“During @KimKardashian’s Met Gala dress fitting at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! HQ, our team surprised her with a silver box that contained an actual lock of Marilyn’s iconic platinum hair,” the caption on the post read.
It added: “The Ripley’s team also filled her Met Gala dressing room with a trove of Marilyn Monroe and JFK memorabilia to help inspire her look.”
Kardashian is seen wearing jeans and a white singlet in the video. On receiving the lock of hair, she said: “Oh my god I’m literally going to do some crazy voodoo s**t and channel her.”
She added: “‘This is so special to me. Thank you so much, this is so cool.”
Speaking to boyfriend Pete Davidson, who was off camera, Kardashian added: “This is sleeping with me every night… sorry babe.”
Kardashian partnered with the museum to wear Monroe’s dress for 10 minutes at the Met Gala before changing into a replica.
Monroe famously wore the dress in 1962, just a few months before her death, to serenade US president John F Kennedy with a rendition of “Happy Birthday”.
Kardashian revealed that she lost 16 pounds in less than a month in order to fit into the gown, a move which has been criticised by social media users.
