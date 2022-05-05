Scott Disick says he will ‘always love’ Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick has said he will “always love” Kourtney Kardashian in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The episode, which was filmed in October last year, sees Travis Barker propose to Kourtney on a beach in LA.

Kourtney and Disick were together for almost a decade before splitting up in 2015. They share three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Disick and Kourtney co-parent their children, and he remains friends with the family. Following the engagement announcement, Kourtney’s sister Khloe Kardashian went to Disick’s house “to make sure everyone is good”.

When Khloe asked Disick how he felt about the engagement, he replied: “Don’t get me wrong, I’ll always love your sister. So I wasn’t that caught off guard. I thought they were already married the way she was talking.”

He added: “At another time in my life, if I would have heard, life would have been over for me. It does give me a lot of relief that she’s happy and that somebody else is taking care of her.”

In a voiceover, Disick explained that he always “felt like it was his fault” for “breaking up our family”.

“So I always felt like I had this responsibility to be there for her and take care of her and make sure she was alright, even though we weren’t together,” he added. “I just felt that guilt, it was a lot to handle.”

Speaking to Khloe, he continued: “In a selfish way, it feels like a lot has been kind of lifted off of me. In the end, it’s kind of a good thing. I couldn’t do the job of being with her. So I salute Travis, he’s in for a lot of work.”

When Khloe queried whether Disick means the whole family, he replied: “No, the family’s the best part. Kourtney is not the simplest when it comes to everything.”

In a voiceover, Khloe said Disick was “being snarky”. “He’s acting out,” she added. “I’m not going to be combative and push back because it’s so clear, it’s so transparent, I get what he’s doing. But if Kourtney was such a problem, then why would you want to be with her for so many years?”

Kourtney and Barker got engaged in October last year, on the one-year anniversary of the night they “hooked up”.

Following the Grammy Awards in April this year, the pair held a “fake wedding” at a chapel in Las Vegas, and are expected to have an official wedding sometime in the near future.

Disick is currently dating model, Rebecca Donaldson.