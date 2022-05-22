Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker marry in lavish Italian ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married.

The pair, who legally married in the US last week, held a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy this weekend in front of family and friends.

Kourtney’s gown is thought to have been designed by Dolce & Gabbana after she, along with her sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, have all been pictured in archival designs from the Italian fashion house since landing in Italy late last week.

The first images of the newlyweds were posted to Instagram by Barker’s daughter Alabama, which showed her taking a selfie with Kourtney, and an image of Kourtney and Barker at the top of the aisle.

In the images, Kourtney is seen wearing a cathedral-length lace veil with a picture of the Virgin Mary embroidered onto it.

(Instagram/@alabamaluellabarker)

Kourtney appears to be wearing a mini-length white dress with a lace skirt and corset-style top, paired with white mesh gloves.

Kourtney’s daughter from her relationship with Scott Disick, Penelope, 9, and Barker’s daughter Alabama, 16, and 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana served as bridesmaids.

Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner was pictured walking her down the aisle.

It is Kourtney’s first wedding, and she and Barker have been dating for 18 months. He proposed on a beach in Los Angeles in October last year, a year after they first “hooked up”.

The pair are known for their PDA-heavy red carpet appearances, and their relationship has played a central part of Kourtney’s new reality TV show, The Kardashians.

Kourtney also wore Dolce & Gabbana for her legal ceremony in LA, which featured a “bleeding heart” detail on the bodice.

Prior to the ceremony, the famous family had spent the weekend in Portofino celebrating, with a family dinner on Friday evening, a pre-wedding lunch on Saturday, and they were pictured relaxing on a superyacht.