Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are in Portofino, Italy as they prepare to marry again.

While the couple recently said “I do” in an intimate courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, they are set to host a lavish celebration surrounded by their families this weekend.

Most of the party arrived in Portofino on Thursday or Friday, and the events are expected to span over four days.

On Friday evening, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan were seen heading out to dinner in the Italian village, with most of the party wearing looks from Dolce & Gabbana.

The couple of the moment have been extremely tight-lipped about their wedding plans, with Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, previously revealing that she has been “sworn to secrecy” regarding details of the nuptials.

Here’s everything we know about the celebrations so far:

When will the wedding ceremony take place?

Neither Kardashian nor Barker have confirmed when the Italian wedding will take place.

According to Mail Online, the ceremony will be held on Sunday 22 May, with paths around the wedding venue and the house where guests are staying closed off to the public.

Have any events taken place so far?

The wedding party has already enjoyed two days of celebrations, including a family dinner on Friday evening.

The family arriving at dinner on Friday (GC images)

They attended a pre-wedding lunch in the Italian fishing village of San Fruttuoso on Saturday 21 May.

As per photographs from the event – shared by Kardashian’s younger sisters, Khloe and Kylie, on Instagram – the tables were lined with blue and white tablecloths, and decorated with white floral centrepieces and lemons.

The table setting at lunch (Khloe Kardashian/ Kylie Jenner/ Instagram)

Also on Saturday, the wedding party was seen relaxing on the Regina D’Italia superyacht, where the bride and groom are staying ahead of their nuptials.

Guests are thought to have attended a pre-wedding rehearsal dinner on Saturday evening. Barker’s son, Landon, shared a photograph of himself dressed in a smart black suit, adorned with roses.

18-year-old Landon shared a selfie on Instagram (Landon Barker/ Instagram)

Kardashian’s longtime friend, Simon Huck, shared a photograph from the event on his Instagram story showing tables draped in leopard print tablecloths and decorated with flowers. Guests feasted on an Italian menu including arancini and tomato salad.

Simon Huck is a longtime friend of the Kardashian family (Simon Huck/ Instagram)

Where is the wedding happening?

The wedding is set to take place at Castello Brown, a 16th century castle that sits above the harbour of Portofino.

The building, a museum, is usually open to tourists. However, it has been closed since last Wednesday, with the Kardashians reportedly hiring it for a full week.

Ariel photographs of the grounds of the venue show preparations are underway for the main event, with most of the outdoor area covered in tarpaulin. Large black and gold fixtures could also be seen; however, arrangements had not been completed.

According to Mail Online, guests are staying at a beachside house next door to the castle which may also serve as the venue for the wedding reception.

The outlet reports that a 12ft gold structure in the shape of a huge picture frame or mirror has been erected in the garden of the house, and that workers were seen hanging leaves and foliage to create the effect of a woodland hideaway.

Does the wedding have a theme?

Photographs shared on social media suggest the Blink-182 drummer and Poosh founder’s extravagant wedding bonanza will reflect the couple’s punk-rock style as well as the culture of the picturesque Italian village.

Dolce & Gabbana also has a strong presence at the events, with the Kardashian and Jenner sisters sporting a number of vintage looks from the Italian designer during the trip.

Kardashian also wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana mini dress when she legally married Barker in California last week.

Who will attend the wedding?

Kardashian’s sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall and mum Kris are all in Italy for the wedding.

Kim’s daughter North, 8, and Kylie’s four-year-old daughter Stormi are also present.

Kendall is joined by her boyfriend, basketball player Devin Booker.

While Kardashian’s children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, were absent from the legal ceremony in the US, they are in Italy for the main event. Their father, Scott Disick, is notably absent.

Barker is joined by his children, Landon, 18, Alabama, 16 and stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 23.

A number of the couple’s close friends are in Italy for the event, incuding marketing executive Simon Huck, Stephanie Shepherd, and model Allie Rizzo.

According to Hello! Beyonce may also be in attendance, with the singer reportedly arriving in Portofino on Saturday.