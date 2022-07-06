Fans have praised Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, and Dua Lipa as “iconic” after they walked the runway at Balenciaga’s couture show.

On Wednesday, fashion designer Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga, released his second couture collection for the luxury fashion house in Paris, France.

To help showcase its latest collection, Balenciaga enlisted multiple celebrities to walk the runway, including Lipa, Kardashian, and Kidman, who were also joined by supermodels Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid.

For Kidman’s runway debut, the Big Little Lies star wore a metallic silver gown, which featured a train that tied around her waist. The actor’s look was completed with a pair of black heels and gloves.

Kardashian’s outfit consisted of an all black, long-sleeved dress - which covered her hands - and a pair of heels. The reality star, whose fondness for the brand is well known, wore her blonde hair in an up-do.

Lipa’s runway look was more colourful, with the singer modelling a bright yellow one-shouldered dress and black full-length gloves.

On Twitter, the star-studded runway has been met with praise from fans, who have applauded all three women for their runway walks and show-stopping looks.

“Kim Kardashian just made her runway debut at Balenciaga couture by Demna Gvasalia,” one person tweeted, along with the fire emoji. “She came out after Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid followed by Nicole Kidman and Naomi Campbell. A LINEUP!!!”

“What can be more iconic than this?” another fan asked, while someone else wrote: “Kim, Naomi, Nicole and Dua Lipa walking the show was pretty iconic.”

While many were excited by the celebrity line-up, others were critical of the couture gowns modelled by the stars.

“Dua Lipa gets a gorgeous Grecian inspired dress, Kim K gets a very Kim K dress, and Nicole Kidman gets a king-size space blanket. Doesn’t seem fair,” one person wrote.

“All three ladies look beautiful as usual,” another person added. “The dresses, however, are ugly AF.”

The couture show’s lineup of models also included Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, while the audience consisted of famous faces including Kris Jenner, Offset, Alexa Demie, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Kardashian’s nine-year-old daughter, North West.

This isn’t Demna’s first time using celebrities as models, as Cardi B, Offset, Elliot Page, and Isabelle Huppert walked in his fashion show October 2021, which consisted of a fake red-carpet. The event saw stars wearing pieces from the designer’s Spring 2022 collection.