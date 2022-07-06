Kim Kardashian namechecks Yorkshire town on Balenciaga bodysuit

The reality star’s unexpected shoutout to Yorkshire has perplexed and tickled fans

Kate Ng
Wednesday 06 July 2022 11:59
Kim Kardashian 'shocked' that Gen Z don't know who Marilyn Monroe is

The town of Barnsley, in Yorkshire, has been given the high honour of being displayed on Kim Kardashian’s most famous asset.

The reality star was spotted in Paris on Tuesday wearing a Balenciaga outfit that made a surprising nod to the market town.

Kardashian, 41, donned a black Balenciaga bodysuit that featured a list of “tour dates” for a fictional band called Speedhunters.

The faux tour includes cities and towns in the UK, France, Finland, Germany, Spain, Austria, Sweden, Belgium, and Australia.

However, Barnsley sits right at the top of the list, followed by London, the only other UK city included.

(BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID)

On the front of the bodysuit is an image of the fake band, which was created by the brand’s creative director Demna Gvasalia for its Fall/Winter 2018 collection.

Kardashian wore the backless bodysuit over shiny black tights that covered a pair of pointed-toe boots and carried a black fluffy handbag, all from Balenciaga.

She was photographed with her nine-year-old daughter North West, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

The tour dates and locations are reportedly a nod to Balenciaga’s team’s birthdays and birthplaces.

Barnsley locals were both perplexed and tickled by the SKIMS founder’s sartorial choice, with one person tweeting: “Why is Barnsley on [her] ar**?”

Another said: “Kim Kardashian has got Barnsley written on her a**. I s*** you not, we are f***ing massive.”

The official Twitter account for Barnsley Museums also chimed in, adding: “Kim Kardashian walking around with Barnsley on her bottom is not something we expected to be tweeting about today.

“Thank you Kim for putting Barnsley on the map and your [peach emoji].”

Kardashian and North are in Paris for Haute Couture Week, with shows running from Monday 4 July until Thursday 7 July.

The pair were also spotted on Wednesday shopping in the city. Kardashian wore a tight camouflage-print T-shirt with shiny neon green leggings and pointy stilettos, all from Balenciaga.

But it was North’s chic outfit that stole the show for fans. She wore a two-toned blue varsity jacket from her father’s unreleased clothing line Pastelle, with black joggers and black platform Balenciaga HardCrocs.

