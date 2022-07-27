Kim Kardashian is facing backlash after posting a side-by-side comparison of her four-year-old daughter Chicago and her 26-year-old model sister Kendall Jenner.

On Sunday, The Kardashians star reshared the photo in which a photo of Chicago had been placed next to her supermodel aunt from the fan account @kimkardashsassy. In addition to reposting the comparison picture, in which both Chicago and Jenner are staring head-on at the camera and appear to be filtered, Kardashian also tagged her sister on the since-expired Instagram Stories post.

While Kardashian did not add any additional comment, the post has since circulated on Reddit, where fans have questioned the appropriateness of the comparison between the four year old and the supermodel.

“This is such a strange post, I don’t know why but comparing your kid’s beauty to someone who’s a full grown adult is kinda funny to me,” one person commented.

Another said: “The way Kim is obsessed with her children’s looks,” prompting someone else to claim that it’s “so sad” and appears as if Kardashian is “planning Chicago’s future based on her looks”.

According to someone else, they interpreted the post to mean that “Kim is lowkey implying that’s her ‘future supermodel’”.

“What a strange thing to post,” one person commented, while someone else said: “This feels wrong.”

Others suggested that the post is especially concerning because it appears to show edited versions of both Jenner and Chicago, with some fans alleging that it isn’t “normal” for Kardashian to share something like this about a four year old.

“This just isn’t normal. Clearly edited photos. Kim is truly delusional and unhinged,” one person wrote, while another said: “I really hate how she is forcing her insecurities on those babies. Stop filtering them.”

https://www.reddit.com/r/KUWTK/comments/w7a02t/kims_latest_instagram_story/

This is not the first time Kardashian has been accused of filtering or editing photos of the youngest members of the KarJenner clan. Kardashian previously faced backlash after admitting that she had edited Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True, also four, into photos at Disneyland.

“Ugh this one needs some serious explaining…” Kardashian wrote after fans pointed out the obvious editing. The reality star claimed that she had edited the photo to fit her Instagram “aesthetic”.

At the time, Kardashian also claimed that she edited True into the photo, subsequently replacing Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, because the Kylie Cosmetics founder had asked her sister not to post the photo.

“You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul… and I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid,” she wrote, before thanking True for “taking one for the team”.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Kardashian for comment.