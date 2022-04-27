Kim Kardashian has addressed recent accusations that she photoshopped her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s jawline and pictures from her children’s trip to Disneyland.

“I didn’t realise how much you guys were going to enjoy my photoshop post. If you thought that was good I have so much more…This is fun,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram story Wednesday after denying rumours that she edited her belly button out of a recent social media post.

The billionaire business mogul proceeded to share a series of screenshots from reports about her allegedly edited posts, starting with the claim that she photoshopped her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s nose and jawline.

“I guess Pete’s jawline is snatched!!! Snatched to the point u guys thought I photoshopped it!!!” she wrote on her Instagram story, denying that she edited his profile to appear sharper. Kardashian even attached a Live Photo of the couple kissing during the evening as proof.

“How do you photoshop a live photo? Asking for a friend,” she said. The intimate moment between Kardashian, 41, and the SNL star, 28, was captured after they attended the premiere for the new Hulu series The Kardashians in Los Angeles earlier this month.

While Kardashian shut down one photoshop rumour, she regretfully admitted to a post that she did edit.

“Ok guys I do have a photoshop confession while we are safe here in the circle of truth…” she began.

Kardashian continues to shut down Photoshop rumours (Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

Kardashian denied claims that edited boyfriend Pete Davidson’s jawline and nose (Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

Last December, the reality star shared photos of her daughter Chicago West, four, alongside Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson. The Instagram post initially sparked speculation from fans over its discolouration, alleging that it was edited, and one TikTok user even claimed that True’s face was photoshopped onto Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster’s body.

While Khloe accidentally revealed that the post was edited when she brought her four-year-old daughter True to Disneyland in April for the first time, Kim has since confirmed all the fan photoshop theories - and shared her reasoning for the editing.

“Ugh this one needs explaining…” she wrote over the edited picture of Chicago and True. Kardashian explained that she takes pride in her “cute” and “well planned out” Instagram aesthetic and aims to only post pictures with pink and blue colours.

Kardashian admits to photoshopping True Thompson into Disneyland photos (Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

Fans speculated that Kardashian’s post from December 2021 was edited (Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

She revealed the original picture, which showed Jenner’s daughter Stormi, and explained that she refrained from posting the image because her sister asked her not to and she “respected” Jenner’s request. But the social media star added that she wasn’t going to let a cropped photo “mess up my IG feed.”

“You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul,” she said. “And I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid. So thank you True for taking one for the team!”

Kardashian explained her decision to edit Khloe Kardashian’s daughter into Instagram post (Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

Kardashian revealed the original picture featured Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster (Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

While the Hulu reality star has been accused of over-editing her social media posts in the past, this was one of the first times Kardashian has publicly addressed photoshop allegations, following her response to the the “dumb” claims that she edited her belly button out of a recent Instagram post.

Kim Kardashian thanks True Thompson for ‘taking one for the team’ (Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

“Come on guys…Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday above a screenshot from a Page Six article

Kardashian explained that her belly button was not pictured because it was covered by her high-waisted Skims underwear, and used the allleged photoshop blunder to promote her shapewear company.

“Belly button insecurities?! Well…why don’t you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did!” she added. “You’re welcome!!!”