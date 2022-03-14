Kim Kardashian accused of Photoshopping pictures with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has been accused of Photoshopping her photos, again, after fans noticed that the carpet in recent photos of her and Pete Davidson had been edited.

On Friday, the Skims founder went Instagram official with Davidson, who she has been rumoured to be dating since October 2021.

In the photo album posted to Instagram, Kardashian, 41, can be seen posing in a silvery fringe dress and chrome thigh-high boots, while the second photo sees the reality star sitting on a carpeted floor as the Saturday Night Live comedian rests his head in her lap.

While it is not clear where the photos were taken, the hallway the couple is lounging in appears to be carpeted with beige carpet and decorated with floor-length mirrors.

However, fans have since pointed out that the photo appeared slightly different on Kardashian’s Twitter, where she reportedly posted the picture of herself and Davidson on the carpet before deleting it.

According to screenshots of the since-deleted photo, the version posted to Kardashian’s Twitter showed the couple sitting on a patterned carpet, rather than the solid beige carpet seen in the photos posted to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s Instagram.

“Ok but really though, WHY would @KimKardashian EDIT THE CARPET? They even got the reflections,” one person tweeted alongside screenshots comparing the otherwise-identical photos.

Another person said: “Same pic, different carpet?!”

“Someone please investigate; I need answers!! How does the repost have a wider picture w/ more of Pete’s legs, and how did the carpet change? Did they pose for this twice? What’s the story here? Why are people not talking about this? I feel like I’m going insane!” someone else wrote on Twitter along with the two photos.

The reality star’s edit was also questioned on Instagram, where it was uploaded by the account @kardashianvideo2, which noted that Kardashian may have made the change to fit her Instagram “aesthetic”.

“Kim posted one version of this photo on Instagram and the other on Twitter. Did Kim change the carpet to match her Instagram feed aesthetic?” the caption reads.

In the comments, many agreed that the photos were edited, or retaken, with one person claiming that “everything they do is staged”.

However, others defended the KKW Beauty founder on the basis that she may have worried that the patterned carpeting would give away their location, while some fans suggested that the edit made the photo better.

“I’m not a fan but she is right. Marketing. The Twitter one is hideous. Even the edit looks like bad carpeting,” one person wrote, while another said: “What’s wrong with Photoshopping her carpet? Whether she just wants to or to match her Instagram style? Who gives a f**k? Let her live. Seems like she can’t even breathe without being judged.”

While Kardashian has not addressed the Photoshop claims, she previously discussed the importance of maintaining her Instagram aesthetic, which she said is a “full time job”.

“My Instagram started to get really messy. So I have the help of someone, a friend of mine who helps me filter everything and pick the colours, but it really is a full time job,” she told Marie Claire in 2018 of her harmonious Instagram feed.

However, this is not the first time that Kardashian has been accused of editing her photos, as she recently deleted a photo of herself in a bikini after fans questioned whether the picture had been Photoshopped. She later reposted photos from the same photoshoot without the editing fail.

Kardashian’s photoshoot with Davidson comes after she was recently declared legally single amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Kanye West.