Kim Kardashian has made her relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram official after months of dating.

The reality star shared a series of photos with the Saturday Night Live comedian on 11 March, more than one week since she was declared legally single.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted the photos to her Instagram, where she is seen wearing a silvery fringe dress and chrome thigh-high boots.

In one photo, Kardashian is pictured sitting on the floor while Davidson’s head rests in her lap. In another, the SNL comedian took a black-and-white selfie of Kardashian as she blew a kiss to the camera.

The Skims founder captioned the post: “Whose car are we gonna take?!” in reference to a quote from the 2010 film The Town starring Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner.

The Instagram-official post comes days after Kardashian, 41, talked publicly about her relationship with Davidson, 28, for the first time.

In a recent interview with Variety, Kardashian said that she has yet to film with her current boyfriend for her family’s new reality series, The Kardashians, but there is a possibility that Davidson might make an appearance on the next season.

On 2 March, a California judge granted Kardashian’s request to be declared legally single from her estranged husband Kanye West, also known as Ye. Kardashian originally filed for divorce back in February 2021 after six years of marriage.

On Instagram, the relationship confirmation was met with praise from Kardashian’s fans, friends, and family members, with her sister Khloe Kardashian commenting: “I love this.”

“This is the post I’ve been waiting for,” someone else wrote.