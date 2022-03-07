Kim Kardashian had to be cut out of Balenciaga caution tape look

Kim Kardashian stepped out in head-to-toe caution tape to this season’s Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended the Balenciaga Autumn/Winter 2022 fashion show in Paris on Sunday 6 March, where she sported an outfit made entirely of yellow caution tape printed with the Balenciaga logo. The tape wrapped around her heeled boots up to her neck, and even her bag was covered with caution tape. Social media’s reaction to the packing tape dress was mixed, some even saying she “makes a sticky tape-y sound when she walks”.

Kardashian, 41, documented the behind the scenes process of the caution tape look on her Instagram story on Sunday. It took at least four members of the Balenciaga team to tape over her skintight black bodysuit. After the show, Kardashian had to be cut out of the caution tape because she wanted to preserve it for her “archive,” she said in her Instagram story.

The Skims founder became the new face of Balenciaga last month when she starred in the fashion brand’s first ad campaign of the year. The creative director of Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia, posed with Kardashian at the show while wearing a blue and yellow oversized shirt to represent the Ukrainian flag.

The Balenciaga fall ‘22 show was a spotlight on the ongoing war in Ukraine, and Gvaslia reflected on his own experience as a refugee of the Georgian Civil War to inspire the show.

“The war in Ukraine has triggered the pain of a past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country and I became a forever refugee,” Gvaslia wrote in a statement about the show. “Forever, because that’s something that stays in you. The fear, the desperation, the realisation that no one wants you. But I also realised what really matters in life, the most important things, like life itself and human love and compassion."

This was not the first time Kardashian’s made a bold statement dressed in Balenciaga. The mom of four wore an all-black Balenciaga ensemble with matching black gloves and a face-covering mask to the 2021 Met Gala. Kardashian revealed during an interview for Vogue’s March cover that she initially fought against wearing the look, as she didn’t want to cover her face. “But Demna and the team were like, ‘This is a costume gala,’” she said. “This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful.”