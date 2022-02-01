Kim Kardashian has been revealed as the new face of Balenciaga alongside Justin Bieber, Isabelle Huppert, and models Tommy Blue and Marie-Agnès Diene.

The reality TV star, who has frequently worn the luxury Italian brand on the red carpet, has been photographed for the campaign in her Calabasas, Los Angeles home, wearing a full-length black bodysuit while reclining on a cream sofa.

In the candid snap, taken by Stef Mitchell, Kardashian is seen holding her phone up as if readying it for a selfie while a neon green Balenciaga bag rests beside her.

As for the other stars, Huppert is featured at home in Paris, as is Blue, while Diene is in her artist studio and Bieber is photographed in his favourite Los Angeles studio.

“Consisting of several phases that will be released throughout the season, the series shows friends of the brand where they live and work,” Balenciaga states in a press release.

Kardashian famously wore a custom Balenciaga outfit to the Met Gala in 2021 that covered her entire body, including her face.

The black morph suit, which featured all-in-one stiletto boots and a long train, prompted several viral memes and tweets on social media, with many dubbing it the “outfit of the year”.

The campaign follows confirmation that Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West, has collaborated with Balenciaga and Gap on behalf of his brand Yeezy.

Huppert pictured for the campaign in Paris (Balenciaga)

The project between West and Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga, is officially called Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.

The official logo of Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, shared by Gap, features a black square with rounded edges and the letters “YZY” in Gap’s signature lettering.

West implied that the collaboration would result in more accessible designer products via the high street retailer, telling Vogue: “It is a vision come true to work with Gap and Demna, the creative director of Balenciaga, to make incredible products available to everyone at all times.”