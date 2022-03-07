Kim Kardashian has once more shown her commitment to the Balenciaga fashion brand by wearing head-to-toe ‘caution’ tape emblazoned with the label’s logo.

The reality TV star turned business mogul wore a skin-tight black bodysuit, high-heeled boots and carried a handbag, all of which were covered with the designer tape.

In a series of videos shared to social media, the 41-year-old can be seen surrounded by assistants who are wrapping her body from neck to toe in the bright yellow tape.

“Getting ready for the @balenciaga show,” she captioned the clips shared to her Stories on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of Kardashian to her Twitter profile, the New York Times fashion editor Vanessa Friedman wrote: “She makes a sticky tape-y sound when she walks”.

“‘I’m scared it’s going to rip when I sit down. Should I just let it rip?’ (It didn’t rip.)”, Friedman quoted Kardashian as saying in a second photograph shared to Twitter.

The journalist added: “Btw, they are going to sell the tape, so you can DIY it”.

Following the show, Kardashian revealed that she had “kept the look”, stating that she had her assistants cut it off her so that it was still intact “for the archive”.

The avant-garde outfit also appeared on the runway as part of the Spanish-French luxury fashion house’s Paris Fashion Week appearance.

A picture shared to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Stories of her getting ready for the Balenciaga show (https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian)

Reactions to the creation on social media were mixed.

“I need a pee just watching this”, wrote one user, with many curious as to how Kardashian might navigate the toilet, while another commented: “Lady Gaga vibes”.

Others commented on the squeaky sound made by her outfit.

“This is like ASMR gone wrong”, wrote one user, while another said: “[This is] how I think I sound eating a mouthful of chips at the quietest part of the movie”.

Not everyone poked fun at the unusual design, however. “This was bold and it worked,” wrote one user.

“The perfect media campaign off the runway to introduce Balenciaga with new model/muse Kim Kardashian.”

Kardashian has worked closely with the label’s creative director Demna Gvasalia over the past year, wearing some of the brand’s boldest looks, such as the full-body black catsuit which covered her entire face at the 2021 Met Gala.

The mother-of-four also wore a hot pink catsuit with a huge ruffled cloak for her Saturday Night Live debut in October.

She also became an official face of the brand alongside veteran French actor Isabelle Huppert when the brand revealed its summer 2022 campaign in February.