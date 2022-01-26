Kim Kardashian deletes bikini picture after fans accuse her of Photoshop

Kim Kardashian has deleted an Instagram post after fans accused her of Photoshop.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share some bikini pics of her modelling a swimsuit from her new Skims collection.

Kardashian, 41, is seen wearing black bikini bottoms, a long sleeve top, and shades. She captioned the post: “Long time no sea.”

In the series of photos, followers were quick to notice a now-deleted image of Kim’s warped leg. “Kim, Kim, Kim..... Your right leg is, uh....,” pointed out one Twitter user.

Soon after, she deleted it only to repost more bikini pics with the same caption, sans botched leg.

The Kardashians are well-acquainted with photoshop blunders. The Skims founder faced backlash when fans noticed her ‘third hand’ in a snakeskin-inspired photoshoot. “You left an extra hand in your hair,” one person posted on Twitter.

Just last week, fans accused Khloe Kardashian of photoshopping her hands in an Instagram post.

The family has also been known to photoshop their children too. Speaking to Ellen Degeneres back in 2019, Kim explained that she photoshopped her daughter North into the family Christmas card because she was having a bad day. “She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever,” Kardashian said.