Kanye West has spoken about his disappointment with estranged wife Kim Kardashian over her decision to allow their daughter North to wear makeup and use TikTok.

The rapper, 44, who shares children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, discussed the couple’s co-parenting, and his belief that Kardashian has tried to “antagonise” him, during an interview with Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked.

During the conversation, West explained that he recently asked two of his cousins to meet with Kardashian directly to discuss his two “directives,” one of which regarded his belief that his daughter should not be wearing makeup or posting to TikTok.

“I said: ‘I want you to go and talk to Kim because I don’t want to talk to her and get into an argument,’” the fashion designer recalled. “There’s two things I said. I said, tell her, security not gonna be in between me and my kids, and also tell her don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok.

“Or don’t have her on TikTok at all.”

According to West, he informed his estranged wife that he was unhappy about his daughter’s presence on TikTok “after it was done without me knowing”.

“And then it happened again,” he continued. “So I feel like it’s some poking the bear, trying to antagonise me or create this, like, crazy narrative.”

Kardashian and North share a joint account on TikTok under the username @kimandnorth, where they have more than 5.2m followers. On the TikTok, where the account bio reads: “Me and my bestie. Managed by an adult,” the eight year old frequently shares insight into the famous family’s daily life.

North has also posted makeup tutorials, with one video, posted in December, showing her applying Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer-inspired makeup as she listened to the holiday song.

In another video, North showed off her attempts at special-effects makeup, while a video featuring Kardashian showed the pair removing red and black face makeup.

West’s comments come after Kardashian revealed in 2019 that her then-husband had banned the couple’s eldest child from wearing makeup until she was a teenager, which the Skims founder said had sparked a “big fight in the household”.

“North is trying to get in on the makeup but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager,” Kardashian said. “It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what’s best.”

At the time, Kardashian acknowledged that parenting is about learning and figuring it out “as you go,” adding: “And we realised we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss.”

The shapewear mogul also previously revealed that she’d gotten “in trouble” with West for allowing North to wear lipstick on special occasions.

“She loves makeup, but her dad won’t let her wear it… I think he had it, he changed all the rules,” Kardashian said. “I’d let her wear, you know, she has a little red for Christmas, I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something. I’d let her, if she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip.

“Kylie would give her all of these lip kits, so I kind of got in trouble for that. So, it’s now no more makeup.”

While speaking with Lee, West revealed that he raised his other “directive” after he was reportedly stopped by security when he picked his children up from school and brought them home.

“Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate,” West said, adding that he wasn’t allowed in the family’s house, despite his daughter’s request, and that “that hadn’t been defined”.

Kardashian, who is currently dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, filed for divorce from West, who is dating Julia Fox, in February 2021.