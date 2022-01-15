Khloe Kardashian accused of photoshopping Instagram post after fans spot ‘huge’ hand

Fans have accused Khloe Kardashian of photoshopping her latest Instagram post, arguing that her hand looks unusually big.

On Friday 14 January, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star shared a reel of photographs of herself posing in an ecru bodycon dress and knee-high boots.

“Happy Thursday!! I forgot we took these photos a few weeks ago,” she wrote in the caption.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly took to the comments to point out that Kardashian’s hand appears much larger in the first photograph compared to the other shots.

“Your hands are huge,” one person said. Another wrote: “Why is your hand so long?”

Her hand may appear larger in the first photograph due to the angle it was taken and because she is resting it on her thigh.

Additionally, Kardashian has a long acrylic manicure, which can also make hands appear longer.

Some social media users accused the Good American founder of doctoring the image.

“Will the real Khloe please stand up,” one person wrote.

Another said: “It takes 0.2 seconds to zoom in and see where this was photoshopped. Don’t you have a PR team looking this over before you post it? Just wow.”

“Nobody’s fingers are that long,” a third user wrote. Another added: “Khloe girl we can see the curved lines.”

Kardashian has been relatively quiet on social media after Tristan Thompson – with whom she shares a three-year-old daughter, True – publicly apologised for fathering a baby boy with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols.

Thompson has admitted to having sex with Nichols on his birthday in March last year. He was in a relationship with Kardashian at the time.

On 3 January, the 30-year-old basketball player issued a statement saying he takes “full responsibility” for his actions.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he said.

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”