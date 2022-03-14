Pete Davidson’s fans think the comedian has a new “Kim” tattoo after his “leaked messages to Kanye West” were posted online.

Davidson has been on the receiving end of multiple public outbursts from the 44-year-old rapper since he began dating Kardashian, West’s estranged wife, last year.

The Saturday Night Live star apparently asked West to “calm down” in a series of messages, which were shared to social media as since-deleted screenshots over the weekend by Davidson’s friend, SNL writer Dave Sirius.

Included in the exchange was a photo Davidson apparently sent West, which showed him shirtless in bed. When West asked where he was, he reportedly responded: “In bed with your wife.”

Podcast host Amanda Hirsch, who runs the popular Instagram account NotSkinnyButNotFat, spotted what appears to be a new tattoo on Davidson’s chest dedicated to Kardashian.

Hirsch, who is followed by the reality TV star and beauty mogul, captioned a screengrab of Davidson’s photograph: “Omg you guys: PETE HAS A KIM TAT.”

Kardashian made her relationship with Davidson “Instagram official” shortly after a judge granted her request to be declared legally single, amid her ongoing divorce from West.

In his exchange with the Donda artist, Davidson said that he wanted to come and meet him so they could speak “man to man”.

“What you are doing to your family is dangerous and [is] going to scar them for life,” Davidson apparently said, adding: “Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

He also apparently claimed to have asked his SNL colleagues to avoid making jokes on the show at West’s expense.

West, who shares four children with Kardashian, recently released a music video for his new song “Eazy”, which seemingly depicts him burying a cartoon head of Davidson in the ground.