Kanye West has shared a second music video for his single “Eazy”, which features an animated version of Pete Davidson being beaten up by a skinned monkey.

The first video for the song, released earlier this month, showed West burying a cartoon figure of Davidson alive.

The rapper, who changed his name to Ye last year, was widely criticised for the footage.

In the new clip, characters representing West and collaborator The Game appear alongside the skinned monkey from the “Eazy” cover art.

An avatar for Davidson is shown with the comedian’s face blurred out. The character is wearing a hoodie that bears the word “Skete”, West’s derogatory nickname for the star, who is currently dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

At one point, the monkey pins Davidson down and repeatedly punches him in the head, as West raps the lyric: “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Since Kardashian filed to divorce West, the rapper has made multiple public appeals to the reality star to get back together.

Davidson encounters the skinned monkey (YouTube)

After Kardashian described his behaviour as “scary”, West apologised for some of his social media posts, saying he would “take accountability”. He has since posted about Davidson and Kardashian’s relationship multiple times.

“Eazy” was not the only track on his recent album, Donda 2, to reference Davidson.

In the track “Security”, the rapper alludes to putting Davidson’s “security at risk”, suggesting he is standing “between a man and his kids”.