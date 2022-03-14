Pete Davidson ‘stopped SNL from making jokes about Kanye West’

Pete Davidson apparently asked his Saturday Night Live colleagues and “other stand-up comedians” to avoid making jokes about Kanye West.

On Sunday (13 March), multiple screenshots of Davidson and West’s message exchanges were reportedly posted to SNL writer Dave Sirus’s Instagram account, in a since-deleted post.

In the messages, Davidson apparently told West – who legally changed his name to Ye last year – that he was “done being quiet” over the rapper’s repeated outbursts against him and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, West’s ex-wife.

According to the screenshots, Davidson, 28, told Ye that his actions “are so p**** and embarrassing”. He also apparently claimed that he had prevented SNL “from talking about or making fun of” West, “which they’ve wanted to do for months”.

“I’ve stopped stand-up comedians from doing bits about you cause I don’t want the father of my girls’ kids to look bad out there,” he apparently told West.

“I have your back even though you treat me like s*** because I want everything to be smooth.”

During the text exchange, Davidson allegedly offered Ye to meet him “man-to-man” and talk things through. However, West appeared to react by asking the Big Time Adolescence star to come and meet him at his Sunday Service instead, in public.

“I’m not here for pictures and press,” Davidson appeared to respond. “Which is obviously all you care about.”

(Getty)

Davison’s chat with Ye appeared to be leaked by Sirus shortly after West shared a series of posts regarding the custody of his children with Kardashian, which have also now been deleted.

The Independent has contacted Ye and Davidson’s representatives for comment.

West has made a number of public remarks about Davidson, whom he calls “Skete”, and also featured a likeness of him in his recent music videos for “Eazy”.