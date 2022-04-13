Khloe Kardashian admits she photoshopped her daughter into photos from Disneyland

Khloe Kardashian has accidentally revealed she photoshopped her daughter True Thompson into photos from December 2021.

In celebration of her daughter’s fourth birthday on 12 April, Kardashian took True to the Disneyland theme park in California. The Good American founder posted clips from the visit to her Instagram story on Tuesday, in which she told fans that it was her daughter’s first time visiting the park.

“This is True’s first time at Disneyland,” she said as she filmed herself and daughter True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. “And we’re going on It’s A Small World.”

However, fans were quick to notice that sister Kim Kardashian previously shared photos of True, alongside Kim’s daughter Chicago West, at Disneyland last December. The Instagram post initially sparked speculation from fans over its discoloration, alleging that it was edited. One eagle-eyed TikTok user determined that True’s face was photoshopped onto Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster’s body. Now, it appears as though the fans were right.

“Welllppp I f***ed this one up,” Khloe Kardashian tweeted on 13 April, after a fan posted side-by-side screenshots comparing the photoshopped image to Kardashian’s recent Instagram story. “Anyways….. let’s focus on something else,” she wrote with a crying laughing emoji. “Our show airs in a few days”.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has previously been accused of photoshopping their social media posts, and have faced widespread criticism for promoting unrealistic body ideals.

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian deleted an Instagram post promoting her shapewear line’s newest swimsuit collection after fans noticed Kardashian’s warped leg in one of the photos. The Skims founder also faced backlash when fans noticed her “third hand” in a snakeskin-inspired photoshoot.

The family has been known to photoshop their children too. Speaking to Ellen Degeneres back in 2019, Kim explained that she photoshopped her daughter North into the family Christmas card because she was having a bad day. “She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever,” Kardashian said.