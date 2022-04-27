Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson hold hands in new picture

Kim Kardashian has posted a series of images from the premiere of her family’s new show, The Kardashians - including one of her holding boyfriend Pete Davidson’s hand.

While Davidson didn’t appear on the red carpet during the premiere two weeks ago, he accompanied Kardashian to the event and was also pictured helping her out of her car.

Captioning the series of images, Kardashian wrote: “THE KARDASHIANS PREMIERE!

“We premiered two weeks ago and I’m blown away that we had the highest premiere in HULU History! Beyond grateful when we heard that news!!

“Also I felt so honored to wear a special dress to the special night! Manfred Mugler made this dress for me last year before he passed away and I just felt the magic in him when I wore it!”

The image follows another image Kardashian posted from after the premiere on 11 April, which saw Davidson with his arms around her which she captioned “late nite [sic] snack”.

Kardashian’s sister Khloe commented on the image, writing “Can you be any cuter” and “Stop”.

The new reality series follows the Kardashian-Jenner siblings Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie and their mother, Kris Jenner, as they navigate life, love and their various business ventures.

While Davidson is yet to appear in an episode, episode one and two of the new series has shown Kardashian preparing for her Saturday Night Live (SNL) hosting gig which took place last October.

Davidson is an SNL cast member and it was on the show that the pair shared their first kiss.

In the first episode of the new series, Kardashian said she had spoken to Davidson at the Met Gala about the show in September last year.

“I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met and I was like: ‘I am so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for,’” she said in the episode. “And he’s like: ‘Can you read cue cards? You’re good. You’re good.’”