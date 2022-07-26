Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have joined a viral campaign calling on Instagram “to stop trying to be like TikTok”.

Many Instagram users around the world have shared a message asking the platform to preserve its status as a photo-based social media platform rather than adapting formats like TikTok.

The now-viral campaign started when one Instagram user posted on their story.

“Make Instagram Instagram again,” the post read. “Stop trying to be TikTok I just want to see cute photos of my friends.”

Along with many other influencers, Jenner and Kardashian also shared the message on their respective profiles on Monday (25 July).

This campaign is mainly due to Instagram’s recent emphasis on its Insta reels section consisting of short videos like TikTok and has become one of the main features of the social media platform.

(Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Social media users have since urged Instagram to focus on its image and photography feautures and not dwell on short videos like TikTok.

CNN journalist Frank Pallotta pointed out the consequences Instagram could face if it doesn’t take action.

“The last time Kylie Jenner complained about a social media site, Snapchat lost $1.3b, so yeah Instagram has a problem,” he wrote.

(Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Along with the Kylie Skin and Skims founders, photographer Tati Bruening also shared the post on her profile.

Bruening also shared a link to a change.org petition that demands Instagram bring back its chronological timelines.

“There’s no need to overcomplicate things, we just want to see when our friends post, the beauty of Instagram was that it was INSTAntaneous,” the petition description reads. “Back in the dawn of the app we were all living in the moment, seeing our best moments in real-time.

“Let’s go back to our roots with Instagram and remember that the intention behind Instagram was to share photos, for Pete’s sake, we didn’t have video on the app until the developers were scared of Vine. RIP vine by the way we miss that too.”

The petition has already been signed by 119,130 users.