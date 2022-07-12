Kim Kardashian unveils Pete Davidson’s new tattoo inspired by SNL kiss

Kim Kardashian has unveiled Pete Davidson’s latest tattoo honouring their relationship.

The SKIMS founder, 41, shared a set of pictures on Instagram of the couple hanging out together by a pool on Monday 11 July. While Kardashian is wearing black athleisure in the photographs, Davidson appears bare-chested with his many tattoos on display.

Among them, fans noticed, is a new Jasmine and Aladdin tattoo memorialising how Kardashian and Davidson met.

The pair appeared on Saturday Night Live together when Kardashian hosted the popular sketch comedy for the first time last year. In one of the skits, they were dressed as Disney characters Jasmine and Aladdin, and shared an on-screen kiss during the sketch.

Davidson later gave her the costumes from the sketch as a Valentine’s Day present this year.

In honour of that moment, Davidson had the words “Jasmine” and “Aladdin” with an infinity sign in between them tattooed on his left collarbone.

Kim Kardashian unveils Pete Davidson’s new tattoo in honour of their SNL kiss (Instagram @kimkardashian)

This isn’t the only tattoo Davidson has got in Kardashian’s honour.

Earlier this year during an appearance on Ellen Degeneres’ eponymous talk show, Kardashian revealed Davidson has a tattoo which reads “My girl is a lawyer” in honour of her law career.

Kardashian also said the 28-year-old comedian also has her name branded on his chest.

Earlier this year, Davidson was photographed with a tattoo that read “KNSCP” apparently dedicated to Kardashian and her four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – from her marriage to Kanye West.

Davidson and Kardashian started dating in October 2021, shortly after the mother-of-four appeared on SNL and filed for divorce with the rapper, who legally changed his name to “Ye” last year.