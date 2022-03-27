Kim Kardashian shares picture of Pete Davidson’s ‘my girl is a lawyer’ tattoo

Kim Kardashian has shared a picture of her “favourite” Pete Davidson tattoo days after she revealed the comedian has several designs dedicated to her and their relationship.

In a post to her Instagram story on Saturday 26 March, she shared a picture of Davidson’s shoulder, with the tattoo “my girl is a lawyer”, written in all capitals. It appears to be located on his left clavicle.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been documenting her journey to becoming an attorney and recently passed California’s first-year law students’ exam, known as the “baby bar”.

The photograph comes days after Kardashian revealed Davidson has several tattoos in tribute to her during an appearance on The Ellen Show on 16 March.

“That’s what tattoo people do, they get tattoos of what’s going on in their lives,” she said.

The tattoo appears to be on the comedian’s left shoulder (Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

“My favourite one, on his shoulder, says ‘my girl is a lawyer’, and that one is really cute.”

She did not disclose how many he has relating to their relationship but said there is “a few”.

During the appearance she also revealed that the Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian has her name branded on his chest.

She said the design was not a tattoo, but a branding created with a hot iron.

Explaining his decision, she told the audience: “I think he was like, ‘I want something that’s there that I can’t, you know, get rid of,’ cause he’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats.

“So he’s like, ‘I don’t wanna be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it, like, there as a scar on me.’”

The SKIMs mogul, who filed for divorce from her ex-husband Kanye West in February 2021, was first spotted with Davidson last October shortly after she hosted SNL and the pair shared an onscreen kiss.

She made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month, sharing a series of pictures of her dressed in a silver faux fur Balenciaga coat.

In one photograph, Kardashian is pictured sitting on the floor and leaning in for a kiss while Davidson’s head rests on her lap.

When asked by host Ellen DeGeneres if cementing the relationship on Instagram is something the reality TV star felt she “needed to do”, Kardashian said: “No, I have the cutest pictures of us and I wanna be like ‘oh my god, we’re so cute’, but then I’m like ‘don’t be so desperate, don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse’.

“I haven’t dated since before Instagram existed, so I don’t know what the rules are.”