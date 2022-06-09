(Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian reveals how Pete Davidson makes her ‘horny’

The reality star described her new boyfriend as having ‘the best heart’

Kate Ng
Thursday 09 June 2022 05:00
Kim Kardashian has revealed what her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, says to make her “horny”.

The SKIMS mogul opened up about her relationship with the comedian in the latest episode of The Kardashians, the famous family’s new reality series on Disney Plus and Hulu.

Kardashian, 41, has been in a romantic relationship with Davidson since October 2021, after they met on the set of Saturday Night Live (SNL).

During a confessional on the show, Kardashian described 28-year-old Davidson as a “good, good person”.

“Like, he just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things,” she said.

The reality star delved into more detail about a time when she was turned on by Davidson, resulting in “one of the best nights of my life”.

She said: “One time, Pete was like, ‘Babe, let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty’, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, you are making me so f***ing horny’. Thrifty? It was literally one of the best nights of my life.”

Thrifty is a low-priced ice cream brand with shops in California, Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

Kardashian has previously revealed what sparked her interest in Davidson when they first met last year.

In an earlier episode of the reality series, she said she got the comedian’s number from an SNL producer during the show’s afterparty.

“I texted him – I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him’,” she explained.

“I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE. Need to get out there… I was just basically DTF [down to f***].”

The term BDE refers to “big d*** energy”, which was coined after his ex-fiancee Ariana Grande reportedly tweeted about how well-endowed he is. She later deleted the tweet.

Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson comes after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Kanye West, in February last year.

In March this year, she was granted a request to end her marriage and became legally single. Shortly after, she deleted “West” from her last name on her social media profiles.

Kardashian and West, formally known as Ye, share children eight-year-old North West, six-year-old Saint West, four-year-old Chicago West, and three-year-old Psalm West together.

