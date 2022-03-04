Kim Kardashian deletes ‘West’ from her last name on social media profiles
The reality TV star is officially legally single
Kim Kardashian has removed “West” from her social media profiles, indicating that she is now legally single.
The reality TV star was granted her request to end her marriage from Kanye West, 44, also known as Ye, on 2 March at the Los Angeles Superior Court.
The ruling means that the couple’s marriage is officially over, however further proceedings remain with regards to their four children.
Now, the 41-year-old has gone back to her original name on social media, indicating to her 289 million followers that she is officially single.
Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage to West and recently opened up about her desire to be legally single in court documents.
“I very much desire to be divorced,” she said in the documents obtained by Billboard.
“I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media, which has created emotional distress.”
She added: “I believe that the Court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”
Since the divorce, Kardashian has been dating comedian Pete Davidson, while West had a reported relationship with actor Julia Fox, which ended after almost two months.
Following the divorce, fans suspected that Kardashian’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, responded to the verdict.
Posting to her Instagram account, Wasser posted a selfie with her tongue sticking out. In the caption she wrote: “Nice try”, which fans thought might have been a jibe at West.
