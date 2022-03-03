Kim Kardashian's lawyer appears to have posted a cheeky dig at Kanye West after the reality star was ruled “legally single” one year after filing for divorce from the rapper now formally known as “Ye”.

A judge at the Los Angeles Superior Court granted Kardashian’s request to legally end her marriage to West on 2 March.

Now fans think Kardashian’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, has responded to the verdict.

Posting to her Instagram account, Wasser posted a selfie with her tongue sticking out. In the caption she wrote: “Nice try”, which fans think is a jibe at West.

Over the past month or so, West has made it clear that he doesn’t want his marriage to end. In February he posted a picture of his ex-wife and their four children with the caption: “Please god bring my family back together”.

West has also been posting pictures of text exchanges between himself and Kardashian, as well as exchanges between himself and his ex-wife's new partner, Pete Davidson.

Kardashian has said that West posting these messages publicly has caused her “emotional distress”.

Wasser’s post received a slew of comments from Kardashian’s fans, with one user writing: “You always get things done! 👏👏👏.”

Another commented: “Congratulations! Kim deserves this! 🙌🏼👏🏼❤️.”

A third said: “Queen behavior 🔥.” Other users called Wasser an “icon”.

Wasser is a partner at Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles, a law firm which was founded by her father Dennis Wasser in 1976. She joined the firm in 1995.

Wasser also handled Kardashian’s divorce to Kris Humphries, has worked with Kardashian’s sister Khloe and her mother, Kris Jenner, and also helped to negotiate the divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Wasser argued against West’s claims that Kardashian’s request to be legally single could create “a risk of adverse consequences”. Wasser said West’s objections appeared to be “theoretical”.

In documents about the divorce recently obtained by Billboard, Kardashian said she “very much desired” to be divorced.

She added: “I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media, which has created emotional distress.

“I believe that the Court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”