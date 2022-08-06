Fans say Kris Jenner ‘works harder than the devil’ after Kim’s breakup and Khloe’s baby news breaks at same time
“not kim and peter splitting up the SAME DAY khloe and tristan’s baby boy is born..,” remarked one person on Twitter
Fans couldn’t help but notice what is most likely the work of famed momager Kris Jenner this week and laud her accordingly.
On Friday, when the news of both Kim Kardashian’s split with Pete Davidson and the birth of Khloe Kardashian’s second baby with Tristan Thompson via surrogacy broke at nearly the exact same time, the Twitter-sphere erupted with remarks about Kris Jenner and her ability to expertly manage the media coverage of her family.
“Kim & Pete’s split AND Khloe & Tristan’s baby being born all announced in one day? The devil works hard, but honey Kris Jenner works harder,” said one Twitter user on Friday night.
“konvenient that Kim and Pete dated for 9 months and broke up today also on the day Khloe and Trashcan Thompson announced their baby has been born the devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder,” said another person.
Yet another person: “not kim and peter splitting up the SAME DAY khloe and tristan’s baby boy is born ... the devil works hard Kris Jenner works harder.”
Twitter was alight with plenty of memes and gifs in response to the situation as well. Betches shared a fun gif of Kris laughing -- suggesting she’s doing so at her own media genius -- with a glass of wine. One Twitter user wrote, “so you’re telling me that on the SAME day that Khloe Kardashian had her second baby with Tristan, the man that cheated on her several times, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up? Kris Jenner was working overtime yesterday,” alongside a dramatic Real Housewives gif.
Kris Jenner has long been known for her media savvy, prompting fans to often comment when things like births and breakups coincide. The mom of six even offers a MasterClass called “Power of Personal Branding” where she theoretically explains to fans the inner workings of the Kardashian-Jenner social-media machine (Note: we have not watched the 11-part series yet ourselves).
Jenner has not publically spoken out about either Kim’s breakup or Khloe’s new baby, but her Instagram Story on Friday and Saturday morning did feature plenty of posts about Kim’s brand Skims and Khloe’s brand Good American.
