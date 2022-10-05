Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Khloe Kardashian has denied a “weird” photo edit claim following reports that she allegedly uploaded a heavily edited picture of herself.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old reality star reacted to the discourse surrounding the image in question on Twitter. The now-viral photograph shows Kardashian posing in a black catsuit with her leg on a chair and arm leaning on a dresser.

When the photo made the rounds online, fans immediately accused Kardashian of editing the image and claimed that she made her body look much slimmer than it actually is. However, the Good American founder claims that she didn’t post the photo or edit it.

“I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn’t. Also I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please,” she wrote, openly acknowledging that the photo looks edited.

Kardashian also shared a follow up post to emphasise her point and defend her styling team, adding: “Wait not sayin my glam did that either in just saying I didn’t post this photo on my page. Where’s the receipts that I did lol people are so weird.”

In response to her tweet, many fans praised Kardashian and criticised the online trolls who shared the allegedly edited photo.

“You are so beautiful Koko, don’t care about them, you already know, the internet is treacherous,” one wrote, while another added: “They do everything to make you the subject lolll.”

A Kardashians fan account later noted that the reality star’s makeup artist, Ash K Holm, had originally posted an unedited version of the viral image of Kardashian.

The fan account pointed out that the photo on Holm’s page is “not the fake photoshopped one” and showed a side-by-side of the original image next to the edited one.

In the comments, Kardashian seemingly criticised any online trolls who accused her of doctoring the image, writing: “I mean why must someone always make up something lol anyways, I just want a croissant.”

This wasn’t Kardashian’s first time addressing online rumours about using photo editing software. On her Instagram Story in April, she posted a video with her and ex Tristan Thompson’s daughter, True, at Disneyland for the “first time” in honour of her fourth birthday.

However, fans were quick to notice that her sister, Kim Kardashian, shared photos of her daughter, Chicago West, with True at Disneyland in December 2021, prompting them to question if Kardashian’s daughter was edited into those images.

Kardashian seemingly confessed to her daughter being edited into the pictures, writing: “Welllppp I f***ed this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else.”