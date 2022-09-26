Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Khloe Kardashian appeared at Dolce & Gabbana’s SS23 Milan Fashion Week show with Italian actor Michele Morrone, and fans are both shocked and delighted.

The Good American founder sat next to the 365 Days star in the front row with her nieces, nephews and mother Kris Jenner during the show on Saturday (24 September).

Later, an Instagram Story posted by Morrone, 31, showed the pair with their arms around each other as photographers took snaps of them backstage.

A further video of Kardashian, 38, dancing closely with Morrone at an afterparty went viral on social media as bewildered fans speculated over the potential new romance.

“Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone is a duo I never knew I needed,” one person tweeted.

Others were hopeful that Kardashian was done with dating NBA players, following her long-time on-again-off-again ex-partner Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children.

Kardashian and Thompson’s tumultuous relationship began in 2016, but has been marred by cheating scandals involving the latter.

The reality star and Thompson officially separated in January after it was confirmed that he fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he was in a relationship with Kardashian.

One fan wrote: “This is what Khloe needed, out with the old NBA player and in with the new Italian actor! We are tired of NBA boyfriends, they are walking red flags, hopefully Michele treats her right.”

Michele Morrone posted an Instagram Story showing him posing with Khloe Kardashian backstage at the Dolce & Gabbana SS23 MIlan Fashion Week show (Instagram/Michele Morrone)

Another added: “Khloe Kardashian really said TRISTAN WHO? Because I’m so here for her and Michele Morrone. Sis really got her lick back!”

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian tearfully addressed how she and Thompson were expecting their second baby via surrogate when his paternity scandal became public.

She spoke candidly about how the release of the court documents in December 2021, revealing that Thompson had cheated on her yet again, had affected how she felt about having a second child with him.

“It’s supposed to be a really exciting time. And it’s just a different experience,” she told the cameras with tears in her eyes.

However, Kardashian said she was excited to have another baby, adding: “This has been a difficult time in my life. But it’s the start of something positive and happy and beautiful”.

Kardashian welcomed her second child in August. She also shares daughter True Thompson, four, with the NBA star.