Just when we thought the drama surrounding Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s on-again-off-again relationship may have taken a back seat, news has broken that the pair are expecting a second child via surrogate – and the baby could be here any day now.

In a statement released on Wednesday (13 July), representatives for the Good American founder confirmed that the child was conceived last November.

The pair already have a four-year-old daughter named True.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the representative said. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

They added: “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

As per the statement, the baby was conceived before it was revealed in December 2021 that Thompson had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

According to court documents filed at the time, Thompson slept with Nichols in Houston on 13 March, the night of his 30th birthday, and the day after Kardashian threw him an extravagant birthday party in California. Thompson and Kardashian were in a relationship at the time.

As Kardashian and Thompson prepare to extend their family, here’s everything you need to know about their relationship.

September 2016

Rumours that Kardashian and Thompson were dating first surfaced in September 2016, with People reporting that they were having a “good time” together, but it was unclear if the relationship would become serious.

At the time, Thompson was expecting his first child with model Jordan Craig. Thompson has denied cheating on Craig with Kardashian.

October 2016

Thompson and Kardashian went public with their romance. Kardashian confirmed the relationship on Instagram, sharing a photograph of her hand resting on Thompson’s.

January 2017

The pair were still going strong months later and rang in the New Year together. Kardashian shared a video and pictures of the pair spending New Year’s Eve together to her Instagram.

April 2017

The romance took a serious turn in April 2017, with Kardashian telling ES Magazine that she would “love to have a family” with Thompson.

“He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom,” she said.

“But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking’. I feel in my soul it will happen.”

The Kardashians star said the couple were making the relationship work despite living in different states, with the pair flying back and forth between her LA home and his house in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Tristan’s morals and ethics are everything I’ve wanted and need in my life,” she said.

Kardashian also revealed “never been in this type of love” and that if Thompson proposed to her, she would say yes.

June 2017

Kardashian celebrated her 33rd birthday with a surprise party thrown by Thompson and her famous family.

Thompson also posted a birthday tribute to Khloe on his Instagram, sharing photographs of the pair in a photobooth.

“Happy bday my love, this picture right here sums up how wild, crazy and how much we love each other. Let’s continue to build more memories and cherish them with each other. God bless you, I love you [sic],” he captioned the post.

December 2017

The couple announce they are expecting their first child together. Kardashian revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a black and white photograph of Thompson’s hands wrapped around her growing stomach.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along,” Kardashian wrote.

“Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!

“You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy, my love!”

April 2018

On 10 April, TMZ published a video of Thompson kissing a woman at a hookah lounge in Washington DC.

The publication claimed the footage was recorded in October 2017, when Kardashian was three months pregnant.

Thompson and Kardashian’s daughter, True, was born two days later on 12 April.

May 2018

Despite the infidelity, Kardashian was “committed to keeping her family together” and had chosen to stay with Thompson, People reported in May.

December 2018/January 2019

The couple rang in the New Year together in Cleveland, with Kardashian sharing updates from the night to her Instagram story, including a video of the pair kissing.

February/March 2019

Reports surfaced that Thompson had kissed the best friend of Kardashian’s half-sister, Jordyn Woods, at a party.

Woods told her side of the story during a March episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, sparking fiery backlash from Kardashian who accused the then-21-year-old of lying.

Kardashian also revealed that she and Thompson had broken up following the kiss.

“If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

December 2019

During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kardashian disclosed that there was no longer a romantic relationship between her and Thompson and that the pair are friends and co-parenting True.

August 2020

As the Covid-19 pandemic forced people indoors, Thompson and Kardashian spent more time together. Some US media outlets reported that the pair were quarantining together.

Scott Disick seemingly confirmed the rumours in August 2020, when Kardashian shared a picture of herself in a bikini to Instagram.

“@realtristan13 is a lucky man!” Disick commented.

October 2020

Kardashian, Thompson and True dress up in matching outfits for Halloween.

Kardashian donned a Cleopatra look, while Thompson channeled Mark Antony and True emulated Egyptian royalty in a gold dress.

Sharing photographs of the costumes on Instagram, Thompson wrote: “Halloween 2020. Mommy and Tutu make me look good in these pics.”

March 2021

Kardashian threw Thompson a lavish 30th birthday party in California. She shared photographs of the family on Instagram, alongside a tribute to Thompson.

“The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before,” she wrote, alluding to the couple’s tumultuous relationship.

“Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you, and it feels like everything.

“I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many. Welcome to 30! I can’t wait for all of the memories. This is when life is just getting good!”

Also, that month, Kardashian disclosed during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ series Lady Parts that she and Thompson were preparing to have another child, and that they had created embryos.

“We realised that my eggs aren’t strong enough to be frozen. They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos. So I actually have made embryos,” she said.

April 2021

Model Sydney Chase claimed she slept with Thompson in November 2020, while he was in a relationship with Kardashian.

She made the allegation during an episode of the No Jumper podcast, hosted by YouTuber Adam22.

June 2021

People reported that Kardashian and Thompson had split following Chase’s allegations.

Days later, Thompson shared a birthday message for Kardashian on Instagram.

“Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met,” he wrote under three photographs of the pair and True.

“Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day.”

August 2021

The Mirror reported that the couple had reconciled, and Kardashian had given the athlete “yet another chance”, but the reality TV star appears to deny the rumour.

A fan shared the news story on Twitter, writing that Kardashian has “no self-worth”.

The comment earned criticism from Kardashian, who responded: “You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me.”

October 2021

In an episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian revealed she and Thompson reconciled their romantic relationship shortly before her older sister Kourtney, got engaged to Travis Barker.

November 2021

Kardashian and Thompson conceived their second child via a surrogate.

December 2021

Court documents revealed that Thompson had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Thompson slept with Nichols in March 2021, while he was in a relationship with Kardashian.

Thompson admitted to spending the night with Nichols in Houston on his 30th birthday on 13 March, the day after Kardashian threw an extravagant birthday party for him in California on 12 March.

Janaury 2022

Tristan Thompson admitted to cheating on Khloe Kardashian in a public apology last month (KhloeKardashian/Instagram)

Thompson issued a public apology to Kardashian after a paternity test confirmed he had fathered a child with Nichols.

The sportsman said he takes “full responsibility” for his actions.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote on Instagram.

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

April 2022

During an ABC News special, Kardashian said she still believes Thompson is a “great guy” and “great dad” despite their history.

Speaking candidly about how their rocky relationship might appear to the public, she said her priority is their daughter True.

“I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room,” she said.

“So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.

“I still think he’s a great guy, and he’s a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me.”

July 2022

Kardashian and Thompson reveal they are expecting their second child together via a surrogate.