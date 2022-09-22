Kim Kardashian spoofs ‘House of the Dragon’ with James Corden

Kim Kardashian and James Corden have teamed up to spoof the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

Aired on a recent episode of The Late Night Show, the skit, titled “The Targashians,” shows the celebrities parodying the fantasy series, fully dressed up in medieval attire.

The pair portray squabbling siblings, who apparently have very different takes on how to deal with one’s enemies.

Mr Corden, a newly crowned King, declares his first act as sovereign will be to pardon his longtime enemy - however, his sister, Ms Kardashian, has other plans.

Sign up for our newsletters.