Khloe Kardashian tearfully addressed how she and ex Tristan Thompson were expecting their second baby amid his recent paternity scandal in the season two teaser trailer of The Kardashians.

In the clip, the 38-year-old reality star said she was “ready to talk about” her and Thompson’s second child. The trailer arrived nearly two months after they welcomed their baby via surrogate. The child was reportedly conceived in November 2021. The former couple also share a four-year-old daughter, True.

Kardashian noted in the teaser that her big news came at a hard time, as court documents released in December 2021 revealed that Thompson had cheated on her and fathered a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

“It’s supposed to be a really exciting time. And it’s just a different experience,” she said, with tears in her eyes.

Despite the challenges she faced throughout her relationship with Thompson, Kardashian said she was excited to have another child.

“This has been a difficult time in my life,” she added. “But it’s the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”

The Good American founder’s mother, Kris Jenner, also made an appearance in the teaser to support her daughter and tearfully said: “It’s hard to watch her in pain.”

Earlier this month, Kardashian opened up in an interview with Elle about being a mother of two and how she loved “everything” about it “even the hard parts”.

“[My kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift,” she said. “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

The upcoming episode of the Hulu show appears to be a continuation of the show’s season one finale, which featured how Kardashian and her family first found out about Thompson’s infidelity. The first episode of season two will be released in the US on Thursday, 22 September.