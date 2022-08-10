Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new trailer for the second season of The Kardashians has revealed just how anxious Khloe Kardashian was about the defamation lawsuit filed by Blac Chyna in 2017.

Blac Chyna sued her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian and the Kardashian-Jenner family for US$100m (£76.4m), alleging that they conspired with executives at E! to pull the plug on the couple’s reality series Rob & Chyna.

However, the model lost the suit after a California jury sided with the family and found they did not defame Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White.

During the jury selection for the case, prospective jurors expressed disdain for the Kardashian-Jenner family in court, which complicated the proceedings.

The new teaser trailer for The Kardashians’ second season sees Khloe appear visibly worried as she speaks to Kim about the trial, as it was filmed at the time.

“We’re leaving our fate in the hands of random people. What if they hate us?” the 38-year-old Good American founder, who recently welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with Tristan Thompson.

Kim appears unbothered by Khloe’s question in the clip, but fans will have to watch the season to see what happens when it is released on 22 September on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Elsewhere in the trailer, the sisters are seen in lighter spirits as they appear to prepare for a night out on the town.

While busy juggling work with the show, her shapewear company SKIMS and motherhood, Kim says at one point: “I just need a mom’s night out.”

Kourtney Kardashian was also shown in the trailer enjoying her newlywed life with Travis Barker, as the couple wed in Italy in May.

“It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to live as if no one else is watching,” Kourtney says, amid multiple clips of her and Barker kissing.