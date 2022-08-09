Kim Kardashian 'furious' with Kanye West for his mocking of split with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is reportedly ‘furious’ with her ex-husband Kanye West after he mocked her recent split from Pete Davidson.

The reality star parted ways with the comedian after nine months of dating.

West posted an image on Instagram showing a mock newspaper bearing the headline “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”

A source close to Kardashian told the Daily Mail: “Kim won’t stand for this. She is demanding that Kanye take the post down, but he won’t...She’ll never get back together with Kanye over the way he’s treated the people she loves and respects.”

