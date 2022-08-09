Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True is ‘so curious’ about ‘beautiful’ baby brother

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Khloe Kardashian’s four-year-old daughter True is “so curious” about her baby brother, who was introduced to the world last week.

The 38-year-old reality star and former boyfriend Tristan Thompson announced the birth of their son via surrogate on Friday, who was described in a statement announcing the pregnancy in June as a “beautiful blessing.”

Now Faye Resnik, best friend to Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, has gushed over her first meeting with the newest member of the Kardashian clan.

“I had a sleepover with Kris last night and saw the baby, and he’s just the most beautiful baby boy, and the nurse who was there was spectacular,” Resnik told US Weekly. “The baby is unbelievable. So beautiful.”

She went on to talk about how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s daughter was taking to her new role as older sister, saying:“True is very excited and very curious. She loves, loves, loves the baby.”

Other than to discuss co-parenting matters, an insider told the magazine last month that Kardashian and Thompson had not spoken since December.

Resnik also said that basketball star Thompson was not present at the house when she visited, but added that it wasn’t up to her to discuss.

A representative for Kardashian said in June: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”