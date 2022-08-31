Khloe Kardashian says being a mother ‘challenges me as a person’

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about her role as a mother to her two children and how they “challenge me as a person”.
The 38-year-old reality star shares daughter True, four, and a newborn son with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
In a new interview with ELLE, published Tuesday (30 August), Kardashian said she “love[s] everything” about being a mother of two, “even the hard parts”.
“Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift,” she added.
The Good American founder said she took her role as a parent particularly seriously “in today’s day and age”, because of “how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young”.
“It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously,” she said. “I love it so much.”
Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their second child, who was born via surrogate, in early August.
The pair, who had been dating on and off since 2016, officially called it quits earlier this year after Kardashian discovered he fathered a baby boy with another woman.
Thompson became involved in a paternity scandal in December 2021, when court documents revealed he had slept with personal trainer Maralee Nichols in March 2021, while he was in a relationship with Kardashian.
The latest season of The Kardashians showed how the famous family reacted to the scandal, as they learned of Thompson’s most recent infidelity before Khloe.
In the episode, which aired in June, Kim Kardashian is filmed on a conference call with her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.
Kim says on the call: “I’m shaking for [Khloe]. My soul dies for her.”
Kylie adds: “Is Tristan, like, the worst person on the planet?”
Thompson issued a public apology in January this year to Kardashian via Instagram, writing: “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.
“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
