Kourtney Kardashian has been called out by fans after the reality star didn’t know the difference between minerals and chemicals while promoting her new skincare line.

The Poosh founder, 43, recently launched her first skincare product in collaboration with her lifestyle brand and AlkaGlam. The new Carbon Purifying Facial Mist, which touts “mineral powered skincare”, is a facial mist that’s said to “draw out dirt and excess oil as well as pH-balance all skin types while improving the appearance of skin”.

The facial mist, which is priced at $95, also includes a mineral blend formula of zinc, grey tourmaline, silver, mafian stone and magnesium, as well as kaolin soil and activated carbon.

While promoting the new product on 29 August, Kourtney Kardashian wrote on Twitter: “Your skin deserves minerals, not chemicals.”

Unsurprisingly, Kardashian’s tweet received a flurry of responses from people reminding the reality star that minerals are indeed chemicals, considering minerals are actually made up of chemical elements.

“Minerals = chemicals kourtney,” one person jokingly tweeted.

“Who’s gonna tell her what water is?” asked someone else.

“Same thing hun,” one person wrote.

“Why did absolutely no one tell her minerals are chemicals before this went live,” another user asked.

However, others were quick to come to Kardashian’s defense, suggesting that she meant harsh chemicals found in skincare products that could damage the skin.

“I mean obviously she means harsh chemicals that are usually in skincare products,” one person pointed out.

The skincare flub comes after Kourtney Kardashian was criticised for posting a video of her 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, sharing her makeup routine.

In a since-deleted video posted to their joint TikTok account, Penelope could be seen with her hair pushed back as filmed her makeup routine. Her daughter used a variety of products on her face, including concealer, eyeshadow, blush, and lip gloss, before showing off her finished look to the camera.

However, many people called out The Kardashians star, claiming that Penelope was still too young to be wearing makeup.

“I can’t believe she is 10 and people are supporting this,” one person wrote. “I have a 10 year old. Just no. They have only a few more years of pure innocence left before they start learning about becoming an adult. TikTok is over 13 I believe. This shouldn’t even be allowed.”

“At her age she shouldn’t be contouring and all that, yeah lipstick here and there, but really?” another Twitter user said. “[Shaking my head], poor thing by the time she’s 18 she’s gonna be with implants looking like she’s 30.”

Kourtney Kardashian has not responded to the backlash.