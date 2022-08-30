Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kourtney Kardashian has been criticised for posting a video of her 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, sharing her makeup routine.

In a since-deleted video posted on Kardashian and her daughter’s joint account, Penelope could be seen with her hair pushed back, as she quickly documented her makeup regimen.

The clip, which has been reshared on the popular Reddit community R/KUWTK, showed Penelope using a wide range of products, including concealer, eyeshadow, blush, and lip gloss, before she showcased her completed look and waved goodbye to the camera.

On social media, multiple users have criticised the 43-year-old reality star, claiming that her daughter was too young to be using so much makeup and to be on TikTok.

“I can’t believe she is 10 and people are supporting this,” one wrote. “I have a 10 year old. Just no. They have only a few more years of pure innocence left before they start learning about becoming an adult. TikTok is over 13 I believe. This shouldn’t even be allowed.”

“At her age she shouldn’t be contouring and all that, yeah lipstick here and there, but really?” one Twitter user wrote. “[Shaking my head], poor thing by the time she’s 18 she’s gonna be with implants looking like she’s 30.”

Other Twitter users joked about Penelope inheriting her beauty and social media skills from her mother, one of which said: “Oh god... it’s spreading to the children. Someone call the CDC!”

However, many people defended Penelope’s interest in makeup and said that they were impressed by her tutorial.

“I remember playing around with make up at her age! Only difference is I couldn’t make videos and TikToks about it, but trust me when I say a lot of kids experiment like this,” one Reddit user wrote.

“There’s nothing wrong with a little kid experimenting with makeup and stuff but for it to be published to the world to see gives me the irk…I guess I’m ‘old school,’” another added. “On another note: judging myself hard that a 10yo knows how to put makeup on better than me.”

Along with Penelope, Kardashian shares two sons, Mason, 12, and Reign, with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

On her own social media accounts, Kardashian has spoken out about her children, in order to protect them from online trolls. Last month, she clarified that Mason was not involved with any “fake” Instagram accounts, after someone pretended to be him and made claims about the Kardashian-Jenner family. On Twitter and Instagram at the time, she also criticised any publications that used the Instagram page as a news “source” and noted how “creepy” the fake account was.

“After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t,” she wrote. “So I will spell it out clearly : that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.”

“To any and all ‘news’ outlets who use that false account as a source, you know better,” she concluded. “Stop using it for the benefit of your slow news day please and thank you. And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy.”