It looks like Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t want to follow in the steps of either of her little sisters and is seemingly a bit more aware of her carbon footprint.

The Poosh founder made headlines this weekend when she and new husband Travis Barker were spotted on a commercial flight from LAX to Spokane, Washington, reports TMZ. The outlet notes that the duo was seen on an Alaskan Air flight and that Penelope and North were also on board.

Kardashian and Barker have a home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which is less than an hour from Spokane by car.

While flying commercial is normal behavior that wouldn’t normally warrant reporting, it’s particularly notable in the wake of recent reporting that outed two of Kardashian’s sisters as some of the biggest offenders for carbon emissions.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s private jets, which as marketing firm Yard says have a “disproportionate impact on the environment,” emit thousands of tonnes of carbon emissions a year. After Kylie posted a photo advertising her own jet in recent weeks, Yard did some digging into the worst offenders in carbon emissions. They reported that Kim’s jet was responsible for “4268.5 tonnes of carbon emissions over 57 flights: 609.8 times more than the average person emits in a year” and she was in the top 10 of worst celebrity offenders. The organization even noted that Kim’s shortest journeys included a “38-minute flight to Palm Spring, emitting 3 tonnes of CO2.”

Though she wasn’t criticised for flying private or her jet usage, Kourtney’s choice to fly commercial was also wise in the wake of the controversy she’s recently been embroiled in with her water usage. Last month, she was the subject of public ire when reporting revealed that her house in Calabasas, California, made use of more water than people were instructed to in the midst of a drought.

Kardashian used 245 per cent of her home’s allotted water budget during the month of May, making it the fourth month that she went over budget.