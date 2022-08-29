Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kris Jenner has shut down rumours that the Kardashians are distancing themselves from Scott Disick, calling him a “special” part of their family in a social media post.

Over the weekend, Page Six reported that Disick had been “excommunicated” from the reality TV clan following his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker.

An unknown source reportedly told the publication: “Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group. He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis. He had to regroup who his relationships are.”

Jenner was quick to address the speculation after the news was also shared by Paper magazine on Instagram.

“Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family... he’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family...we love him and not true!” Jenner wrote.

Kardashian and Disick dated on and off for more than 10 years. They share three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven.

During the first season of The Kardashians, Disick appeared to struggle to come to terms with Kourtney becoming engaged to Barker.

In one episode, Disick confessed that he felt the end of his relationship with Kardashian was “his fault” and that he will “always” love her.

Kris Jenner left the comment on Instagram (Kris Jenner/Instagram)

Speaking to Kardashian’s younger sister Khloe about his ex’s new relationship, Disick said: “Don’t get me wrong, I’ll always love your sister. So I wasn’t that caught off guard. I thought they were already married the way she was talking.”

Also, this month, it was reported that Disick was involved in a single-car crash in Calabasas, California.

According to TMZ, Disick crashed his Lamborghini Urus into a stone mailbox, causing the vehicle to flip over onto its side.

Disick is reported to have sustained only a “minor cut” to his head, and refused medical attention when paramedic arrived.