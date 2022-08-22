Scott Disick ‘in single-car crash’ in his Lamborghini Urus

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Scott Disick reportedly got into a car accident in his silver Lamborghini Urus at the weekend.

Law enforcement officials were called to the Estates of the Oaks gated community in Calabasas, California, on Sunday (21 August) after the Kardashians star’s car flipped over onto its side.

According to a report by TMZ, Disick sustained only a “minor cut” to his head, and refused medical attention when paramedics arrived.

A photograph from the scene shows considerable damage to the luxury car, which appears to have crashed into a stone mailbox.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, and police officers said Disick did not appear impaired, though “speed appears to have been a factor”. Disick was not cited for any crime and the car was towed from the scene.

The Talentless founder made headlines earlier this year when he revealed that he will “always love” his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

Kardashian and Disick dated on and off for more than a decade before their split in 2015. They share three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven.

During the first season of The Kardashians, Disick appeared to struggle to come to terms with his ex’s new relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

After Kardashian and Barker became engaged in October 2021, Disick confessed that he felt his failed relationship was “his fault”.

Speaking to Kardashian’s sister Khloe about his ex’s engagement, Disick said: “Don’t get me wrong, I’ll always love your sister. So I wasn’t that caught off guard. I thought they were already married the way she was talking.

“At another time in my life, if I would have heard, life would have been over for me. It does give me a lot of relief that she’s happy and that somebody else is taking care of her.”