Kendall Jenner has hilariously responded after Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, made a reference to the model’s viral cucumber cutting skills.

In a recent clip posted to TikTok, Karanikolaou and her friends shared a tutorial for cucumber lime martinis.

At one point during the video, the camera is aimed at Karanikolaou as she cut up a cucumber, with the influencer seen holding her arm over the knife and her finger on top of the cucumber as it was cut into slices. The unique chopping method appeared to be a reference to Jenner’s infamous attempt at slicing the fruit during the 12 May episode of The Kardashians.

In response to the video, the 26-year-old model made it clear that she noticed Karanikolaou’s joke, with Jenner applauding the chopping skills in the comments.

“I’ve taught you well,” Jenner wrote, along with a cucumber emoji.

Fans in the comments also shared their amusement over the realisation that Karanikolaou was poking fun at the scene from the famous family’s Hulu reality show.

“The Kendall Jenner cucumber slice is the star of the show,” one person wrote, while another said: “Not the Kendall cucumber cutting reference.”

A third person wrote: “Did anyone else see the Kendall reference coming as soon as they said cucumber lime martinis lol.”

The reference even prompted a response from Jenner’s friend Hailey Bieber, who wrote: “Lmfaooo.”

In episode five of The Kardashians, Jenner was at her mother Kris Jenner’s house when she attempted to cut a cucumber in a criss-cross motion, with one hand held on the end of the fruit and the other holding the knife. The scene went viral shortly after, with fans questioning the model’s technique.

However, this isn’t the first time that Jenner has acknowledged a joke about the iconic cucumber moment. In May, after a Twitter user called Jenner’s chopping skills “the most tragic thing I’ve ever seen,” she re-shared the tweet and wrote: “Tragic!”

Later that month, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a picture of a cucumber and knife on a cutting board to her Instagram Story and hilariously captioned it: “Here we go again.”

Her younger sister Kylie even got in on the joke when she shared a video of the pair at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in May. In the caption, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote: “Me and cucumber girl.”

When discussing the viral scene in June at The Kardashians panel, Jenner said that she later asked her chef for tips on how to improve her knife cutting skills.

“Watching it back, I was like: ‘Why did I cut it like that?’” she said. “I literally was talking to one of her chefs and I was like: ‘Can you help me? Can you teach me? What did I do wrong? How can I do better?’ Like, I really took it seriously. But I think it’s hysterical, and I love it honestly.”