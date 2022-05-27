Kendall Jenner learns how to cut cucumber: ‘Here we go again’

It appears that Kendall Jenner is learning to chop cucumber after a clip of her struggling to cut the vegetable from The Kardashians recently went viral.

The reality TV star and model left viewers bemused after she declared that chopping the cucumber was “pretty easy” moments before admitting she was “scared”.

She proceeded to hold her hands at an awkward angle, with one at the end of the cucumber, and the other attempting to slice the vegetable with the knife.

The clip quickly went viral and has received millions of views on social media. “Watching Kendall Jenner cut a cucumber makes me feel better about myself,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another said: “I’m afraid if I watch that clip of Kendall cutting cucumber wrong one more time, I will forget whatever vegetables I know how to cut.”

Shortly after the episode aired, Jenner weighed in on the footage, calling it “tragic”.

The model has since poked fun at herself again in a post to her Instagram Story on Thursday evening.

Jenner shared a picture of a colourful chopping board with a large knife and cucumber, ready to be chopped. “Here we go again,” she captioned the post.

Her reattempt comes after two of her sisters, Kylie and Khloe Kardashian, recently teased her about her chopping skills, or lack thereof.

In a recent appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Kardashian said Jenner was “not happy” about the viral clip.

“I’m like, ‘Kendall, god is fair. You’re the most beautiful human being in the world,” the Good American founder said.

“You have wild-looking toes, god bless. And you can’t cut a f***ing cucumber.

“The world is good. Because she’s like … how can you be this f***ing perfect? She has this perfect life, this perfect dog, she’s a gazelle of a human being, she walks the runway, she’s all these amazing things. You can’t cut a f***ing cucumber?”

Kylie weighed in on her sister’s culinary skills in a video posted to TikTok.

The Kardashian and Jenner clan were in Portofino, Italy last weekend to attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s lavish nuptials.

Kylie shared updates from the celebration on the social media platform, including a video of her and Kendall dancing.

“Me and cucumber girl,” she captioned the post, to the delight of fans.

“Kylie referring to Kendall as “the cucumber girl” I’m unwell,” one TikTok user commented.

Another said: “The caption has sent me, self-aware queens.”