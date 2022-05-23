Kylie Jenner has weighed in on her sister Kendall Jenner’s questionable culinary skills in a new TikTok video posted over the weekend.

On Sunday 22 May, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker said “I do” in a lavish wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy. The couple celebrated their nuptials with a close-knit group of family and friends, including Kardashian’s sisters Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie.

Fans didn’t have to wait long for behind-the-scenes pictures and clips from the Italian wedding, as the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted updates from the eventful weekend to her social media platforms, including an oceanfront photoshoot with four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

However, what amused fans most was Kylie’s TikTok video featuring her supermodel sister, Kendall. In the clip, which has more than 2.5m likes, the pair are seen dancing and singing to the camera during the wedding reception. The 13-second video showed Kylie – who wore a silvery-beige floral dress with black spaghetti straps – struggling to sip a shot from a crystal glass, while Kendall danced in her high-neck nude dress also adorned with flowers.

“Me and cucumber girl,” the Kylie Skin founder captioned the TikTok.

Kylie appeared to be referencing a viral scene from episode five of the family’s Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, in which Kendall failed at slicing a cucumber in her mother’s kitchen. While visiting Kris Jenner’s house, the model attempted to make herself a cucumber snack by cutting the cucumber in a criss-cross motion, with one hand on the end of the vegetable and the other holding the knife.

On social media, viewers have since made jokes about Kendall’s chopping skills by making parody videos mimicking her questionable culinary technique. People on Twitter also revealed how uncomfortable Kendall appeared in the episode, with some claiming that it seemed like the reality star had never cut a cucumber before.

Now, TikTok users are praising Kylie for poking fun at her older sister in the comments section.

“The caption is everything,” commented one TikToker.

“Not the cucumber PLS,” wrote someone else.

“She’s seen the cucumber vids on her FYP [For You Page] too,” one person joked.

“Drunk Kylie and Kendall hits different,” shared another user.

Kourtney and Travis were married on Sunday after the two began dating in early 2021. For the occasion, Kourtney wore a cathedral-length lace veil with a picture of the Virgin Mary embroidered onto it, which was designed by Dolce & Gabbana. She paired the dramatic look with a mini-length white dress with a lace skirt and corset-style top, and white mesh gloves.

Kourtney’s three children from her relationship with Scott Disick were all present at the wedding, after previously missing out on their mother’s engagement back in October. Her nine-year-old daughter Penelope served as bridesmaid along with Barker’s daughter Alabama, 16, and 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

Prior to the ceremony, the famous family spent the weekend in Portofino celebrating, with a family dinner on Friday evening, and a pre-wedding lunch on Saturday.