Khloe Kardashian dances with sisters after Tristan Thompson split

Khloe Kardashian has shared photos of her dancing with her sisters following drama with former beau Tristan Thompson.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a snap of her half sisters Kylie Jenner, 25, Kendall Jenner, 26, and sister Kourtney Kardashian, 43, posing for the photo with their tongues stuck out and middle fingers raised.

The 38-year-old also shared a shot of her rhinestone leggings as she partied with her siblings.

A third photo appears to show her youngest sibling sat in the middle of a ball pool, mimicking a similar pose to that of the first snap.

The Kardashians star and Thompson welcomed their second child together earlier this month (6 August) – a baby boy who was born via surrogate and was described in a statement announcing the pregnancy in June as a “beautiful blessing.”

She partied alongside her famous family on a night off from her maternal duties (Instagram/ @khloekardashian)

A representative for Kardashian said in June: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

They added: “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The former couple, whose on-off relationship has been documented on the reality show, also have a four-year-old daughter named True.

Kardashian, 38, shows off her sparkly leggings while partying with her sisters (Instagram/ @khloekardashian)

The couple called time on their relationship after the Good American founder discovered the basketball player was having a baby with another woman.

But months later, it was revealed that Kardashians and Thompson, who is already father to three children from three different women, were expecting a second child together.

