Khloe Kardashian dances with sisters after Tristan Thompson split
The mother-of-two was joined by her half sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and sister Kourtney Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian has shared photos of her dancing with her sisters following drama with former beau Tristan Thompson.
Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a snap of her half sisters Kylie Jenner, 25, Kendall Jenner, 26, and sister Kourtney Kardashian, 43, posing for the photo with their tongues stuck out and middle fingers raised.
The 38-year-old also shared a shot of her rhinestone leggings as she partied with her siblings.
A third photo appears to show her youngest sibling sat in the middle of a ball pool, mimicking a similar pose to that of the first snap.
The Kardashians star and Thompson welcomed their second child together earlier this month (6 August) – a baby boy who was born via surrogate and was described in a statement announcing the pregnancy in June as a “beautiful blessing.”
A representative for Kardashian said in June: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.
They added: “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”
The former couple, whose on-off relationship has been documented on the reality show, also have a four-year-old daughter named True.
The couple called time on their relationship after the Good American founder discovered the basketball player was having a baby with another woman.
But months later, it was revealed that Kardashians and Thompson, who is already father to three children from three different women, were expecting a second child together.
Confirming the news of Khloe’s second arrival at the start of the month, a spokesperson told PageSix: “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies