North West begs Kim Kardashian to delete video of her singing

North West has begged her mother Kim Kardashian to stop filming her in a new video.

The nine-year-old daughter of the SKIMS mogul and Kanye West has previously called out paparazzi on a number of occasions for taking pictures of her.

In a post shared to Kardashian’s Instagram on Thursday (18 August), the reality TV star gave followers a sneak peek at her daughter’s singing in the car.

Kardashian smiled and laughed as she filmed her daughter in the backseat singing along to Bruno Mars’ “Versace”. Also sitting beside her was Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 10.

At one point, Kardashian is heard telling the pair: “Sing it, girls!”

Upon realising that her mother is filming her, North seems overcome with embarrassment and shouts: “Mom! Mom! Mom, please delete that!”

Kardashian embraced the opportunity to embarrass her daughter and laughed as she continued to record North.

The video has amused followers. One person commented: “The joys of motherhood is getting back at them with embarrassing moments!!”

North made headlines during Paris Fashion Week in July when she confronted the paparazzi.

In video footage of the youngster leaving a restaurant, North is seen confidently asking: “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?”

One photographer responded: “Because you’re so famous! We love you North!”

Also that week, North held up a sign that said “Stop” to photographers while sitting on the front row next to Kardashian at the Jean Paul Gaultier show.

Kardashian shared a video of North holding the sign to her Instagram, writing in the caption: “For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide!”

“North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show.”