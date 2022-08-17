Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrities offer lots of inspiration for fashion and beauty buys, with outfits showcased by Jennifer Lopez, Kate Middleton, Rochelle Humes and Dua Lipa recently catching our eye.

While we love to emulate celeb style, it’s fair to say we don’t have quite the same budget, and that’s where affordable dupes come in. Model, influencer and Kardashian family member Kendall Jenner was recently seen wearing a pair of black leather loafers from The Row, complete with black tassels (£920, Matchesfashion.com).

(Matches Fashion)

From the look of these loafers, Kendall is already embracing those back-to-school autumn sartorial vibes, and we are here for it. Also a very on-trend throwback to Nineties and Noughties fashion, the preppy footwear reminds us of similar shoes the character Cher wears in Clueless. Spotted on celebrities such as Hailey Bieber too, loafers are most definitely enjoying a renewed style moment for 2022, and we’re picturing chunky knits and plaid checks to complete the look. But The Row pair’s premium price tag is a bit less relatable.

We’ve had a scout about to find some purse-friendly alternatives, including a pair from Ted Baker, coming in at more than a whopping £700 cheaper. Read on for the full designer footwear dupe lowdown, so you can copy Kendall Jenner by shopping the UK high street.

Ted Baker petie hi shine tassel loafers: £130, Tedbaker.com

(Ted Baker)

These leather loafers come complete with tassel detailing and a thick trainer-like sole. A slightly more casual look compared with the pointed toe The Row showcases, we think this rounded shape only adds extra style versatility. Plus, the £130 price is a lot more palatable, particularly as these shoes are leather too.

We’d pair them with bare legs and a midi skirt, a la Kendall Jenner, then add tights when the winter weather arrives. Alternatively, ankle socks optimise the preppy look, and loafers can serve up shoe comfort when worn with your favourite shorts or jeans too.

As they’re available to buy from the men’s section at Ted Baker, the only catch is your feet will need to be a size six at least. For an extra pop of eye-catching colour and a bolder shade option, we’re fans of the red pair too.

Buy now

Zara flat loafers with tassels: £29.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

As an even more affordable alternative, Zara is selling this pair of black loafers with tassels for less than £30. Plus, we think the structured shape, topstitching, shiny finish and metallic detail make them look even more expensive. There’s a flexible latex insole that is said to add comfort too.

Ideal as a staple smart shoe, the tasseled loafers would lend themselves well to outfits including dresses, skirts or trousers during the work day and on social outings. So, you could tap into this transitional summer and autumn style trend without breaking the bank. Plus, we like the chunky look this pair of flat loafers creates – they’re almost making us excited for some cosy-season style planning.

Buy now

