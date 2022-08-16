Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Celebrity style is always on our radar, whether it’s a sustainable frock from JLo’s wardrobe or Kate Middleton’s tailored white suit – and this latest look might just levitate into our summer wardrobes and suitcases, owing to some style inspo from pop icon Dua Lipa.

This isn’t the first time we’ve taken note of Lipa’s buys; the star recently shared her skincare travel essential from an IndyBest tried and tested brand. But back to what we’re all here for, that dreamy tangerine bikini.

While taking a sun-soaked break from a buzzy Future Nostalgia tour this past week, the “Potion” singer plumped for the zingy polkadot two-piece from New York-born swimwear brand Inamorata, which she teamed with a slouchy shirt and denim skirt for major beach-day vibes.

You may recognise Inamorata as the swimwear label belonging to model and activist Emily Ratajkowski, which dropped back in 2017 and now houses a selection of punchy hues, florals, strappy silhouettes and luxe velvet fabrics. Swoon-worthy, of course, but not exactly budget-friendly.

The top or bottoms alone are £86 – or £172 together – which is undeniably a hefty spend. Of course, you don’t have to splash out to recreate Lipa’s tangerine-dream ensemble as, naturally, we’ve spotted a few alternatives hailing straight from the high street. Read on for the lowdown on dupes for Lipa’s look.

Inamorata orpheus top and luneta bottoms: £86 each or £172 together, Inamoratawoman.com

(Inamorata)

Bright and bold with subtle mustard polkadots, this is a punchy set that screams summer. With delicate ruching and thin halterneck ties, the triangle silhouettes look to be a flattering choice – but obviously, there’s no denying this is a dinky design.

Choose matchy-matchy and team the Inamorata orpheus top with the luneta bottoms (£86, Inamoratawoman.com) which, alongside the charming polkadot motif, feature high double-sided ties. Available in sizes XS-XL.

Buy the bikini top now

Buy the bikini bottom now

Cotton On body slider triangle bikini top and tie side cheeky bikini bottom: £20 together, Cottonon.com

(Cotton On Body)

Looking just as vibrant as Lipa’s choice, this punchy pairing from Australian brand Cotton On features a lined triangle silhouette with removable padding and a flattering, adjustable halterneck tie.

Granted, it is missing the polkadot element, but the shape, colour and ruching are pretty bang on. If you’re dead set on a tangerine-hued bikini, Cotton On’s will save you more than £150. Available in sizes XS-XL.

Buy the bikini top now

Buy the bikini bottom now

Pour Moi India recycled triangle bikini top and tie side bikini brief: £48 together, Pourmoi.co.uk

(Pour Moi)

In a slightly deeper tangerine hue, you can save £124 with this Inamorata lookalike from an IndyBest tried and tested brand, Pour Moi. With moulded cups and ruched detailing below the bust, this also features gold eyelet detailing – ideal if you’re plumping for something slightly more glam.

Even better, we love that the material is partially made from recycled materials. The set is available in sizes -18.

Buy the bikini top now

Buy the bikini bottom now

We’ve found the best bikini brands for bigger busts that deliver on fit, style, comfort and quality