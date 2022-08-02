Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email

The Duchess of Cambridge consistently demonstrates her sartorial status, and at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday (2 August), Kate Middleton proved her styling skills once more by recycling a sleek white suit reportedly by Alexander McQueen.

Kate was spotted alongside her husband, Prince William, and daughter, Princess Charlotte, watching the 1,500m freestyle swimming event in Birmingham. Charlotte was seen pulling faces in the crowd and the family’s interactions with one another have been a major talking point. But for us, it’s Kate’s chic ensemble that stole the show.

Opting for a head-to-toe tonal look, Kate wore a designer white suit – a single-breasted blazer with a pair of tapered trousers, which she wore with a belt with a silver buckle. She accessorized her outfit with silver earrings and a matching necklace.

The duchess is clearly partial to tonal tailoring because she wore a very similar ensemble in June to the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument in London and even wore this exact suit in March to meet the prime minister of Jamaica.

Of course, if you don’t have a royal wardrobe budget, the price tag of her exact Alexander McQueen suit is likely to not be within reach. So naturally, we’ve found some alternatives, so you can recreate Kate’s look for less – we think they’ll get the royal seal of approval because the duchess is a fan of high-street brands.

Read more:

Karen Millen strong shoulder single-breasted blazer and tailored slim leg trousers: £182.40, Karenmillen.com

(Karen Millen)

If you’re looking to match Kate Middleton’s Commonwealth Games look, Karen Millen is the destination to know. Much like the duchess’s the blazer has notched lapels and tonal buttons, and it also features button cuffs. As for the trousers, they are similarly tailored. The sleek look is ideal for the office or smart occasions, although you’ll want to steer clear of sticky hands or spillages.

Buy blazer now

Buy trousers now

Zara tuxedo blazer and trousers: £92.98, Zara.com

(Zara)

Kate Middleton is a huge fan of Zara – she wore one of the brand’s cream blazers to a recent engagement, so we think she’d love this set. Coming in at less than £100, it is strikingly similar to the real deal. The blazer features a lapel collar, defined shoulder pads, and button cuffs, and it looks fit for a royal wardrobe, while the trousers are a skinny fit. A simple, yet chic set we think you’ll reach for time and again.

Buy blazer now

Buy trousers now

Warehouse relaxed blazer and slim leg trousers: £142.40, Warehousefashion.com

(Warehouse)

If you love the idea of a head-to-toe white ensemble, but you want a more relaxed look than Kate’s, Warehouse’s blazer and trousers are the ideal pick. The blazer is more oversized than the duchess’s Alexander McQueen number, but it offers a great way to tap into the trend, and it looks particularly versatile. The trousers are high-waisted and have a slim silhouette. While the pieces would look great worn together, they’d also work well as separates.

Buy blazer now

Buy trousers now

Asos Design mix and match suit: £58, Asos.com

(Asos)

Of course Asos has the perfect white suit. This two-piece is ivory, so slightly off brief, but at £60, it’s the perfect way to emulate Kate’s love for tonal tailoring. The blazer looks as though it’ll fit nicely thanks to the slightly oversized silhouette. Much like the duchess’s trousers, these feature a belt hoop, so we’d recommend wearing this white belt (£44.99, Markrussellleather.co.uk), which looks very similar to the one Kate wore.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on fashion and women’s accessories, try the links below:

Searching for where to buy Kate Middleton’s earrings? They’re £19 and still in stock